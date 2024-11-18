Business Standard
Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'severe plus' at 481; Grap-IV measures enforced

Delhi pollution: Amid rising pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region, Grap-IV has come into effect from 8 am as air quality dropped to 481 on Monday morning

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

The air quality index (AQI) reached 481 at 7 am on Monday, falling into the "severe plus" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
On Sunday evening, Delhi's air quality worsened dramatically, entering the "severe plus" category as the 24-hour average AQI climbed to 457 by 7 pm. This was the first instance since Wednesday that the AQI crossed the "severe plus" threshold, following days of "severe" air quality across Delhi and nearby regions—the worst this season.
 
All monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI values exceeding 400. Among the worst-hit areas were Bawana (490), Ashok Vihar (487), and Wazirpur (483).
 
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to dense fog for Sunday night, with a possibility of very dense fog forming on Monday morning.

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for fog

The IMD has issued an orange advisory for Monday, warning of "dense" to "very dense" fog, which could reduce visibility to as low as 200 metres in many areas. This is expected to disrupt aviation, rail, and road travel.

Pollution control measures implemented

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered intensified mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, particularly in high-pollution zones, before peak traffic hours. Residents have been urged to use public transport or carpool to curb emissions. 
 
  To support these measures, the Delhi Metro has added 20 extra trips, bringing the total to 60 additional weekday trips since the implementation of Grap-II.
 
Strict fines for vehicles violating pollution norms have been enforced since Friday. Offenders face penalties of ₹20,000.

Grap-IV measures enforced

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage-IV came into effect at 8 am on Monday.

Restrictions under Grap-IV

>Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV or below) registered in Delhi are banned, except those carrying essential goods.
>Non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi are prohibited unless powered by CNG, BS-VI diesel, or are electric.
>Trucks carrying non-essential goods are barred from entering Delhi unless compliant with LNG, CNG, or BS-VI diesel standards.
>Schools up to Class 11 have shifted to online mode starting Monday. Classes 10 and 12 continue in person.
>Offices in the NCR are advised to operate at 50% capacity, with the remainder working from home.
>All construction activities in the NCR have been suspended.
  AQI categories:
 
0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very Poor
401-500: Severe

