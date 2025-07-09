Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi government cancels renovation tender for CM Rekha Gupta's residence

Tender for proposed installations at CM Rekha Gupta's residence cancelled due to administrative reasons, days after her camp office was inaugurated on Raj Niwas Marg

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Wednesday cancelled a tender issued for renovating Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence, citing administrative reasons, official documents show.
 
The Public Works Department (PWD) had allotted her two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg. One was designated as her official residence, while the other was set up as a camp office. She inaugurated the camp office last week.
 
Tender details
 
The cancelled tender was valued at ₹60 lakh. It was meant for installing various items at her residence, including 14 air conditioners, televisions and electrical fixtures.

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi Delhi government

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

