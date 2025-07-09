Delhi government cancels renovation tender for CM Rekha Gupta's residence

The Delhi government on Wednesday cancelled a tender issued for renovating Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence, citing administrative reasons, official documents show.
The Public Works Department (PWD) had allotted her two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg. One was designated as her official residence, while the other was set up as a camp office. She inaugurated the camp office last week.
Tender details
The cancelled tender was valued at ₹60 lakh. It was meant for installing various items at her residence, including 14 air conditioners, televisions and electrical fixtures.