Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM inaugurates office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

Delhi CM inaugurates office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

CM Rekha Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated her new camp office, Jan Seva Sadan, on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area.

Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office.

Delhi Law minister Kapil Mishra said Jan Seva Sadan is where the chief minister will hear public grievances. 

Mishra also claimed that this is the first time that the Delhi CM's office was being made open to the public.

 

The office inauguration featured a 'havan,' attended by Gupta and her family.

Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nipah Virus

Kerala on alert after two suspected Nipah virus cases spark concern

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Heavy rains batter Himachal; 43 dead, ₹400 crore worth of damage estimated

nipah virus kerala

Latest LIVE: Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah cases spark concern in 3 districts

Money laundering, scam, fraud

ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against Yogendra Sao

Ferrari

Ferrari hits traffic bump in Bengaluru, pays ₹1.4 cr after tax-free ride

Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon