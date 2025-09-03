Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta resumes Jan Sunwai amid tight security after attack

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta resumes Jan Sunwai amid tight security after attack

Gupta was seated on a chair while people came up before her one by one, submitting their applications and interacting with her through a microphone

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The chief minister had also announced that Jan Sunwai programmes would be held in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed Jan Sunwai at her camp office on Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements, a fortnight after she was attacked during the public hearing programme by a man.

People from different parts of the city raised their grievances and sought help from the chief minister during the programme, which began at 8 am.

Gupta was seated on a chair while people came up before her one by one, submitting their applications and interacting with her through a microphone set up for the purpose.

Police personnel, including female security staff, formed an inner ring around the chief minister as she conducted the Jan Sunwai.

 

Proper security arrangements including policemen frisking participants with metal detectors and monitoring the proceedings through CCTV cameras were put in place to prevent any incident.

Gupta was attacked by a man from Rajkot (Gujarat) during a Jan Sunwai on August 20 at her camp office, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg.

The chief minister had also announced that Jan Sunwai programmes would be held in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Railways

J-K rains: Railways cancel 68 trains till Sept 30 in Jammu, 24 to resume

Mosquito, Dengue

Delhi-NCR sees spike in dengue, other infectious diseases post-monsoon

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast

sitharaman, singapore pm

Sitharaman meets Singapore PM, discusses boosting strategic partnership

Delhi Rains, Rain

Torrential monsoon rains cause floods, landslides across Northern India

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon