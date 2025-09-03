Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 08:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi-NCR sees spike in dengue, other infectious diseases post-monsoon

Delhi-NCR sees spike in dengue, other infectious diseases post-monsoon

Dr Jatin Ahuja, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospital, said the rise is largely linked to seasonal changes driven by monsoon-related conditions like stagnant water and increased humidity

Mosquito, Dengue

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a spike in infectious diseases, including influenza and dengue. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a spike in infectious diseases, including influenza and dengue, with hospitals reporting an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

Dr Jatin Ahuja, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospital, said the rise is largely linked to seasonal changes driven by monsoon-related conditions like stagnant water and increased humidity.

"Over the last few weeks, we have seen a sudden surge in influenza cases...These are self-limiting diseases...Children have been advised to stay at home and stay hydrated...This is happening because of climate change...There is a surge every time it rains. It is a common outcome," he explained.

This seasonal surge leads to an increase in respiratory infections, bacterial infections such as typhoid, and mosquito-borne diseases, with authorities warning of further increases. Doctors emphasise the need for preventive measures, such as removing standing water, staying hydrated, and seeking early medical attention, to manage these illnesses.

 

Speaking on the rise of dengue cases, Dr Ahuja confirmed an upward trend. "Yes, dengue cases have been on a surge in the last one or two weeks. After July, we see a surge, and it usually continues until Diwali. It is better not to take painkillers and stay hydrated in case of Dengue. If needed, get tested, and you may need to get admitted," he said.

Also Read

dengue,mosquito

Dengue surge in Delhi: Prevention to testing costs, all you need to know

Mosquito, Dengue

WHO issues first global clinical guide on mosquito-borne diseases: Details

China's military, Members of the People's Liberation Army, china

Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might

Google

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

Modi, Narendra Modi, SCO

PM Modi's outreach to Xi, Putin signals India's policy shift toward Eurasia

Apart from this, in view of the prevailing flood situation across parts of Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday chaired a state-level review meeting with Civil Surgeons, Principals of Government Medical Colleges, and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Red Cross, and Chemists' Associations to assess preparedness and strengthen emergency health response in the affected areas.

"The health and well-being of our citizens is the top priority of the Punjab Government," said Dr Balbir Singh, adding that large-scale mobilisation of medical teams and emergency resources is already underway to ensure immediate care and relief.

The Minister directed Civil Surgeons to ensure that no patient is left unattended during this critical period and instructed that all government health facilities remain fully equipped and ready to admit and treat affected patients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast

sitharaman, singapore pm

Sitharaman meets Singapore PM, discusses boosting strategic partnership

Delhi Rains, Rain

Torrential monsoon rains cause floods, landslides across Northern India

Indian Railways

J-K rains: Railways cancel 68 trains till Sept 30 in Jammu, 24 to resume

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Datanomics: Navarro's jibe rekindles Indian-Americans' caste discoursepremium

Topics : Dengue cases Dengue dengue in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon