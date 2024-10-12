Business Standard
Centre issues notification for CBI probe into Assam online trading scam

CMO also noted that the state government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has assured full cooperation to the CBI for a swift probe into these cases

Scam came to light in the last week of August when people who had invested substantial amounts in a company complained that it had failed to pay them the promised returns |(Photo: shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

The Centre has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe 41 cases linked to a multi-crore online trading scam in Assam.

A notification in this connection was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday and shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on 'X' on Saturday.

It states, "the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment has been extended throughout the state of Assam for the investigation of offences under relevant sections of IPC/BNS and other Acts as mentioned in the FIRs and any other law related to the 41 police cases, which are registered at various police stations in Assam concerning unregulated deposits involving fraudulent transactions and trading of large sums of money'.

 

The CMO also noted that the state government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has assured full cooperation to the CBI for a swift probe into these cases.

The scam came to light in the last week of August when people who had invested substantial amounts in a company owned by one Deepankar Barman, who is currently absconding, complained that he had failed to pay them the promised returns, and his office has been closed since August 21.

In September, the Assam Cabinet decided to transfer the cases to the CBI. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota also discussed the matter with CBI Director Praveen Sood, who assured that the process of taking over the cases would begin soon.

Firms, mostly promoted by people in their 20s, allegedly raised hundreds of crores of rupees from the public, promising significant returns from stock market investments. However, these firms began defaulting on payments to investors in recent weeks.

So far, over 65 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, and 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been established to investigate cases registered under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, as well as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

