Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery in Delhi NCR for festival season

Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery in Delhi NCR for festival season

The quick commerce platform aims to meet growing demand by offering rapid delivery of thousands of products within 10-15 minutes, day and night, in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, the company said

Swiggy

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound Swiggy’s quick commerce arm, Instamart, has launched an initiative offering 24x7 free delivery for all customers in Delhi NCR to capitalise on the anticipated uptick in demand during the festival season.

The quick commerce platform aims to meet growing demand by offering rapid delivery of thousands of products within 10-15 minutes, day and night, in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, the company said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company states it has observed that the demand for essentials not only continues but increases once the shutters go down in the late hours, especially during the bustling festive season filled with last-minute preparations.
 

According to Swiggy, during the festive season, particularly around celebratory occasions such as Diwali parties, customers order throughout the night.

Swiggy Instamart's order analysis reveals that late-night orders for indulgences like chips, bhujia, and ice creams, as well as sexual wellness products and pan corner essentials, continue to come in between 11 PM and 6 AM. As the night fades, the focus shifts to breakfast staples such as milk and eggs.

This comes at a time when Swiggy is doubling down on expanding its quick commerce arm. The company recently filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) expected to be worth around Rs 10,000 crore. The company plans to raise Rs 3,750 crore via a fresh issue.

Following the IPO, the food delivery major is planning to use as much as Rs 982 crore – roughly 27 per cent of the IPO proceeds – to expand Instamart’s dark store network via its subsidiary Scootsy.

More From This Section

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co

Wakefit enters Rs 1,000 crore revenue club, returns to Ebitda profitability

Zepto

LinkedIn's top Indian startups 2024: Zepto leads as India's newest unicorn

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Top 5 private equity players invested $9 billion in in first half of 2024

Prashant Warier, Co-founder and CEO of Qure.ai. JPG

AI healthcare firm Qure.ai completes $65 mn Series D funding round

Zerodha's chief executive officer Nithin Kamath

Zerodha profit jumps 61.5% in FY24; CEO warns of regulatory challenges


As of June 30, the company operated 581 dark stores, ranging in size from 1,400 to 10,000 sq ft.

Instamart is also rapidly outpacing its core food delivery vertical across several key financial metrics, Business Standard reported earlier.

In the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Instamart’s gross order value (GOV) grew 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,724 crore. In contrast, its food delivery GOV grew by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,808 crore. The quick commerce vertical’s GOV is already at 40 per cent of food delivery GOV, despite being launched six years later.

Meanwhile, Instamart's average order value (AOV), at Rs 487, has surpassed the food delivery AOV, which stood at Rs 487 in the June quarter.

Also Read

IPO

Hyundai, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

swiggy, swiggy AI

IPO rush: Hyundai, Swiggy among cos looking to raise Rs 60K cr in Oct-Nov

swiggy

Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart outpaces food delivery biz growth

Swiggy IPO

Swiggy's recipe for success: DRHP reveals key ingredients ahead of IPO

Swiggi, Zomato

Zomato share price falls 4% after Swiggy files IPO DRHP with Sebi

Topics : Swiggy Delhi Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon