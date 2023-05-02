close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi excise case: Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh named in ED charge sheet

According to the charge sheet, Chadha was part of a meeting which was held at Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the liquor policy case

IANS New Delhi
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its third supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam has mentioned the names of AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Both leaders are Rajya Sabha members. The charge sheet only mentions their names, they are not shown as accused in the case.

The supplementary charge sheet was recently filed before the Rouse Avenue District Court here.

According to the charge sheet, Chadha was part of a meeting which was held at former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the liquor policy case.

Sources said that the ED was recording the statement of an accused businessman Dinesh Arora, who later became an approver in the Delhi liquor policy, when the names cropped up.

"He initially met Sanjay Singh through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party in his own restaurant, namely Unplugged Courtyard. On request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke to many of the restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh (handed over to Sisodia) for collection of party funds for the then upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi," the ED has mentioned quoting Dinesh Arora.

Also Read

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

Kavitha's questioning by CBI continues for over 6 hrs in Delhi liquor case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI regarding excise policy scam

Ramdas Athawale 'adopts' 5 year old leopard in Mumbai's SGNP

Considering to form panel to examine execution by hanging: Centre to SC

LG's MCD nomination power row: SC to hear Delhi govt plea on May 8

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' leaked on Twitter, gets 9 mn views

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raghav Chadha Enforcement Directorate Liquor law Delhi AAP

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

F&V start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit brand KOOK for $1.3 million

Image
2 min read

Ashok Leyland Apr sales rise 10% to 12,974 units, exports marginally down

Ashok Leyland
1 min read

Google-owned Youtube is rolling out new advertisement format for Shorts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Considering to form panel to examine execution by hanging: Centre to SC

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
2 min read

LG's MCD nomination power row: SC to hear Delhi govt plea on May 8

Supreme Court
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon