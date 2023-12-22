Delhi excise policy case: ED to supply case-related docs to Sanjay Singh

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate to supply a copy of its supplementary prosecution complaint and previous charge sheets along with documents to accused Sanjay Singh by December 23.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested and charge-sheeted in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

Special judge M K Nagpal directed the Enforcement Directorate to supply all the Prosecution complaints along with relied-upon documents to Sanjay Singh by December 23.

The court recorded the submission of a special public prosecutor for ED that the issue of protection of the identity of a Prosecution witness is still pending before the competent Committee.

After noting the submissions, the court asked the ED to supply a copy after redacting the name of the witness.

The court also directed the ED to file a list of documents and file in the court.

The court extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till January 10, 2024, when the main case is listed.

Court on December 19, took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his associate, Sarvesh Mishra.

The court had also issued summons against Sarvesh Mishra for January 10. The matter is already fixed for hearing on January 10, 2024.

On December 11, the court had reserved the order after hearing the arguements of investigation agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2, filed supplementary prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in money laundering case related to Excise policy case.

On 4th October, AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it's a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet contains 60 pages of operatives pages and around 2500 pages of annexures.

Sarvesh Mishra earlier was questioned several times by the ED in the case.

ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Sanjay Singh allegedly had close relations with now approver Dinesh Arora who allegedly introduced accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh.

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proved by analysis of Call Detail Records. Singh allegedly received proceeds of crime of Rs 2 crores, stated the ED earlier.

The Special Court of Rouse Avenue Court also examined the bail petition of Sanjay Singh which was scheduled for hearing on December 12.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Sanjay Singh's plea against Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

The Supreme Court also kept open for the petitioner to file for regular bail, if so advised and made it clear that shall be considered on its own merits in accordance with the law without being influenced by the impugned judgment.

ED earlier claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws

ED has previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.