TN HSE class 11th, 12th Supplementary revaluation results 2023 today

The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu, will be declaring the TN HSE Class 11th, 12th supplementary revaluation and retotalling results today, September 4, 2023. The notice with respect to the declaration of the outcomes has been published on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.

Applicants who have shown up for the Tamil Nadu board supplementary exams and offered their answer sheets for revaluation after the declaration of the supplementary results can go to the official site of DGE Tamil Nadu to view the outcomes.

TN Class 12 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling Result: Date and Time

The Tamil Nadu board class 12 supplementary exam revaluation and retotalling result declaration date has been set for September 4, 2023. The link that will be available on the official website will allow candidates who took the supplementary exams and applied for revaluation of their answer sheets to view their results today.

As per the official notice, the result will be declared in the afternoon today. Applicants can continue to visit the official site for additional details on the supplementary results.

TN Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check

The Tamil Nadu board class 12 supplementary test revaluation and retotalling result will be declared on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu today.

While viewing the results, applicants are instructed to download their statement concerning marks via the link given on the official website. Any changes in the marks will be reflected in the outcomes. The board will soon issue the students' original marksheets. Candidates can check their results by following the instructions provided here:

Also Read TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 releasing today, more details here CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here Haryana Board Class 10, 12 supplementary timetables 2023 released GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out, more details here NIPER JEE 2023 exam is set to be held on July 13, check full update below UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, certificates NEET-SS on Sept 9-10 postponed due to travel restrictions during G20 Summit SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: All you need to know about 6160 posts Ex-ISRO chief Dr K Sivan is now chairman of IIT Indore's board of governors Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing

Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Press the results window

Step 3: Press the supplementary revaluation result link

Step 4: Fill in the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The revaluation results will be showcased.

Step 6: Download the marks for later.