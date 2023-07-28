Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will announce the TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 on July 28, 2023. Applicants who have shown up for Class 11 supply examination can take a look at their results on the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.According to the official notice, the results for TN + 1 supplementary tests will be declared in the afternoon. Applicants will require a roll number and date of birth to take a look at the results. The TN +1 supplementary tests were held from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The tests were held in a single shift-from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Also Read: GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out, more details hereTN Class 11 supplementary results 2023: Steps to check • Go to the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. • Press on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 link accessible on the home page. • Fill in the login details and press on submit. • Your result will be showcased on the screen. • Press the result and download the page. • Save a hard copy for later.Also Read: AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins, link to apply