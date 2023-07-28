Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 28, 2023. Students who took the Gujarat Class 10 supply examination can check their scores via the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.The test was held at the state's district headquarters, in which 180158 applicants were registered, with about 153394 applicants showing up for the test, out of which 40880 candidates were qualified to get the certificate. The overall state result of the July Supplementary 2023 test is 26.65 percent. For any of the additional details, applicants can take a look at the official site of GSEB.Also Read: AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins, link to applyGSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to checkTo check the results, applicants can follow the steps given below: • Go to the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. • The GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 link will be shown on the screen. • Fill in the needed details and press on submit. • Your result will be shown on the screen. • View the result and download the page. • Save a hard copy for later. Also Read: Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi