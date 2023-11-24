Sensex (-0.03%)
65996.41 -21.40
Nifty (-0.05%)
19792.30 -9.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
6434.15 + 14.25
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
42066.50 + 39.20
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
43783.80 + 206.30
Heatmap

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

The judge also noted the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time

Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Friday moved a court here seeking bail, his lawyer said.
The application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court's registry and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, advocate Mohd Irshad said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Special Judge M K Nagpal, meanwhile, extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4.
The judge also noted the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Land for Job Scam: Sanctions against Lalu Prasad Yadav obtained, says CBI

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks report from LNJP on Sisodia's wife

Probe financial dealings of Solar scam judicial commission judge: Cong

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi HC to hear Anubrata's bail plea on July 4

Respond to problems of common people promptly: Prez Murmu to civil servants

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Top 5 movies to watch about Mumbai massacre

Ex-health official booked for misappropriating Covid testing kits in Pune

Pakistan making attempts to push foreign terrorists into J-K: Army

India records 36 new Covid-19 cases in one day; active cases stands at 215

Topics : Delhi AAP Liquor law money laundering case

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon