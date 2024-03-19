Delhi excise scam: BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws plea against ED summons

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, on Tuesday, withdrew her plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the Delhi excise scam case.

Daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao , Kavitha was arrested by the ED on March 15 from her Hyderabad home and sent to the federal agency's custody till March 23.

Thus, her arrest rendered her plea against the summons redundant.

Earlier on March 19, the ED had alleged that the BRS leader conspired with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and paid Rs 100 crore to the party to garner favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The ED questioned Kavitha thrice last year in this case and summoned her again this year, but she did not depose, citing a Supreme Court direction that allowed her protection from any coercive action.

The ED, terming Kavitha as "one of the kingpins and a key conspirator" of the Delhi excise policy scam, said that she and her associates were to recover the proceeds of the crime paid in advance to the AAP to further generate profits. While seeking her remand, the agency told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that she was a key beneficiary of the scam.

Meanwhile, Kavitha has asserted that the Centre was "using" the ED as the BJP could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana. Her plea challenging the arrest by the ED is pending before the SC. The AAP has accused the BJP of using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents.