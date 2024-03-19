Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi excise scam: BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws plea against ED summons

The arrest of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha last week made the plea against the Enforcement Directorate's summons void

K Kavitha

Photo: ANI twitter

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, on Tuesday, withdrew her plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the Delhi excise scam case.

Daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha was arrested by the ED on March 15 from her Hyderabad home and sent to the federal agency's custody till March 23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thus, her arrest rendered her plea against the summons redundant.

Earlier on March 19, the ED had alleged that the BRS leader conspired with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and paid Rs 100 crore to the party to garner favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The ED questioned Kavitha thrice last year in this case and summoned her again this year, but she did not depose, citing a Supreme Court direction that allowed her protection from any coercive action.

The ED, terming Kavitha as "one of the kingpins and a key conspirator" of the Delhi excise policy scam, said that she and her associates were to recover the proceeds of the crime paid in advance to the AAP to further generate profits. While seeking her remand, the agency told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that she was a key beneficiary of the scam.

Meanwhile, Kavitha has asserted that the Centre was "using" the ED as the BJP could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana. Her plea challenging the arrest by the ED is pending before the SC. The AAP has accused the BJP of using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents.

Also Read

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

LIVE: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

US Senator expresses concern over CAA, expresses human rights concerns

Jharkhand Guv gets charge of Telangana, Puducherry as Soundararajan quits

India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan had world's worst air pollution in 2023

Bulgarian President thanks PM Modi on Indian Navy rescue operation

Future Gaming, others halted govt's plans to amending lottery rules

Topics : BS Web Reports Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12r GenshinIncome Tax DepartmentWorld Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon