Home / World News / Second man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Second man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, from Romford, east London, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Starmer and his family had moved into the prime minister's official Downing Street residence after he was elected in July. (Photo: Reuters)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A second man was charged Tuesday over a series of fires that targeted properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said.

Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, from Romford, east London, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said. He had been arrested at Luton Airport, north of London, on Saturday.

Last week, Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, appeared in court on charges of setting fire to Starmer's family home, along with a property where he once lived and a small SUV he had sold.

Lavrynovych, 21, didn't enter a plea Friday at Westminster Magistrates' Court to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life but denied the charges in a police interview. 

 

An unnamed 34-year-old was also arrested Monday in Chelsea, west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, the Met said. He remains in custody.

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Starmer and his family had moved into the prime minister's official Downing Street residence after he was elected in July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britain PM Britain Fire accident

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

