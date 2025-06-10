Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vijay Mallya is 'overwhelmed, humbled' as podcast hits 20 million views

Vijay Mallya is 'overwhelmed, humbled' as podcast hits 20 million views

Vijay Mallya says he is 'humbled and overwhelmed' after his podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani crosses 20 million views, calling it a moment his truth is finally heard

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for fraud and money laundering, sat with podcaster Raj Shamani for a four-hour conversation.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, former owner of Kingfisher Airlines, has broken his silence after nearly a decade. In a candid podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Mallya opened up about his rise, fall, and the controversial collapse of Kingfisher Airlines. The episode has gone viral, clocking over 20 million views on YouTube within just four days and generating widespread traction on Instagram and Facebook.
 
Reacting to the overwhelming response, Mallya posted on X on June 10,  “To say that I am humbled and overwhelmed is well short of what I truly feel.”
 
He added, “A big heartfelt thank you to all those who took the time to watch my 4 hour plus podcast with @rajshamani. 20 million views on YouTube alone in 4 days and god knows how many more reposts on Instagram and Facebook fills my heart with joy that my true factual story is being heard. May god bless you all.”
 
 

Vijay Mallya's rare public appearance

 
In his first extensive interview since 2013, Mallya sat down for over four hours to discuss his version of events that led to the downfall of Kingfisher Airlines. The conversation, which aired on Thursday, June 5, was titled ‘Vijay Mallya Podcast: Rise & Downfall Of Kingfisher Airlines, Loans & RCB’.
 
In the podcast, Mallya claimed he made four different settlement offers to banks between 2012 and 2015 after Kingfisher Airlines collapsed, but none were accepted.
 
“It was always my intention to settle. Never did I say I didn’t want to pay,” he told Shamani.
 
He also mentioned meeting the then chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI) at their Hyderabad training academy with a settlement proposal.
 
“They wanted ₹14,000 crore which is why they didn’t accept,” he said.
 
Earlier this year, in February, Mallya’s counsel told the Karnataka High Court that around ₹6,200 crore had already been recovered. This came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament last December that ₹14,000 crore had been recovered from Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi.
 
Mallya faces multiple charges, including cheating, conspiracy, and money laundering. His companies, including Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries (Holdings) Limited, are under scrutiny for violating the Companies Act and capital market norms.
 

Vijay Mallya on Kingfisher’s collapse

 
Mallya also revisited a key meeting with the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee during the early years of Kingfisher’s financial troubles.
 
“I told him we needed to downsize the airline. He said continue as is – and that’s how it all started,” Mallya recalled.
 
Addressing misconceptions around the loans, Mallya said, “Kingfisher Airlines never borrowed from SBI. Let me set the record straight.”
 
He then explained that SBI was a lender to Air Deccan, which later merged with Kingfisher in 2008. Post-merger, the two bank groups became a single lending entity.
 
“The consortium of 17 banks believed in the vision. They did their own appraisals,” he said, adding that support from the then finance minister helped secure loans through SBI Capital Markets, despite weak credit ratings.
 
Mallya further stressed he had personally infused ₹3,000 crore into the airline from UB Holdings Ltd.
 
“You talk about siphoning money, my lifestyle, Formula 1... but no one talks about the money I put in to keep it afloat,” he said.
 
“I gave my personal guarantee. The UB Group gave a corporate guarantee. Koi chor kabhi apna personal guarantee deta hai kya (Does any thief ever give a personal guarantee)?” 
 
He also referred to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who has publicly stated that Mallya put everything on the line for Kingfisher.
 
“But that’s not appreciated. That’s sad,” he said.
 
Mallya alleged the media was influenced by the government to push a particular narrative.
 
"That is why I haven't bothered about it in the last nine years," he said.
 

'I never borrowed a rupee personally'

 
At one point in the podcast, Mallya showed documents from the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru to support his claims.
 
"Vijay Mallya has not borrowed a single rupee from anybody ever. Kingfisher Airlines, the company, borrowed – and I was the guarantor. There’s a big difference,” he clarified.
 
He reiterated that the recovery amount includes his personal shares and collaterals such as the Kingfisher brand and properties.
 
“Nobody dreams of sharing values. That’s your answer to all the narratives,” he added.
 
Mallya also used the platform to issue a long-awaited apology to Kingfisher Airlines employees.
 
“For those who are interested, I have spoken for the first time in nine years on this podcast. I want to say sorry to employees of Kingfisher Airlines and also to set the record straight with facts and the truth.”  Watch the full video here: 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

