Domestic passenger traffic grows 51.7% on YoY basis; IndiGo gains mkt share

The domestic airlines carried a total of 37.5 million passengers between January-March 2023 as compared to 24.7 million passengers during the corresponding period in the last year. The monthly growth stood at 21.41 per cent, with 12.89 million In March 2023 as against 10.61 million passengers in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday released data that showed the passengers carried by domestic airlines in India reported a 51.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in January-March 2023 period, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.