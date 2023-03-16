Stuck in traffic jams in Delhi? Here is what's slowing down the Capital

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr
Travelling to Gurgaon from Delhi today? Read this traffic advisory
On the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and the mind
UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project
LIVE updates: Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on March 6 after two months
-
For the last three days, Delhi has been reeling under heavy traffic. Reports have shown that commuters from several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon are facing major difficulties in travelling. Commuters have been taking to social media to share their disappointment.
Some said it took them 30-35 minutes just to move 200 meters at Chirag Dilli. The situation is worse, especially in areas like Chirag Dilli and Sarai Kale Khan.
But why is it so? What is causing such congestion on Delhi's roads?
Delhi traffic jams: Capital slowed down by construction
Currently, several big ongoing road construction projects in and around Delhi are the primary cause of the jams.
Chirag Dilli flyover
The Chirag Dilli flyover was closed for repair work on Sunday. Each lane of the flyover will remain closed for 25 days, taking the total number of impacted days to 50. The carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT Delhi flyover will be repaired first. It will be followed by the repairs on the carriageway from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place. This has caused jams for those travelling anywhere in South Delhi, including Dhaula Kuan, Greater Kailash, AIIMS and Defence Colony.
Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Due to repairs work by the Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023, for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected." They also issued an advisory.
"The commuters heading to Railway Stations, Airport, Hospitals etc are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays," the advisory read.
Dwarka Expressway and NH-48
Construction work is underway under the Bharat Mala project on the Dwarka Expressway between Rangpuri and Rajokri on National Highway 48 (NH-48). The particular section will remain closed for 90 days. NH-48 connects a major section between Delhi and Gurugram.
An advisory released recently by Gurgaon Police said, "With the current infra upgradation work by the NHAI on NH-48 between Rang Puri and Rajoukri Stretch. There can be traffic congestion on the expressway. To avoid major delay and inconvenience commuters are requested to take alternate routes."
According to the advisory for West, North west-Delhi commuters/vehicles are recommended to take Old Delhi Road-Dundahera Border- Kapashera Border Dwarka Link Road-Dwarka-West, North-West Delhi.
For Airport (T1-3), Central Delhi commuters/vehicles are advised to stay on NH-48. For South, South-East Delhi Commuters/ Vehicles are advised to take MG road Via Ghitorni-Mehrauli-South, South-east, East Delhi.
Ashram flyover extension and Sarai Kale Khan
After the inauguration of the extension of the Ashram flyover earlier this month, Sarai Kale Khan has emerged as the major choke point for traffic.
According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the main problem with the route is that there is voluminous traffic under the flyover consisting primarily of heavy vehicles, as they are not allowed on the flyover. This is causing traffic jams near the flyover.
Another reason is that the four-lane traffic from the flyway narrows to two lanes on the loops on Film City road and converges with traffic exiting from Film City. This causes significant bottlenecks.
Moreover, with the closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover, the traffic on the Ashram flyover has increased as many are taking this to now go to Faridabad and East Delhi.
Punjabi Bagh flyover
The ongoing construction of an elevated road from the New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital affects traffic between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh. This is expected to go on for at least six months.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 12:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU