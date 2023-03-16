Stuck in traffic jams in Delhi? Here is what's slowing down the Capital

For the last three days, Delhi has been reeling under heavy . Reports have shown that commuters from several parts of Delhi, Noida and are facing major difficulties in travelling. Commuters have been taking to social media to share their disappointment.

Some said it took them 30-35 minutes just to move 200 meters at Chirag Dilli. The situation is worse, especially in areas like Chirag Dilli and Sarai Kale Khan.

But why is it so? What is causing such congestion on Delhi's roads?

Delhi jams: Capital slowed down by construction

Currently, several big ongoing road construction projects in and around Delhi are the primary cause of the jams.

Chirag Dilli flyover

The Chirag Dilli flyover was closed for repair work on Sunday. Each lane of the flyover will remain closed for 25 days, taking the total number of impacted days to 50. The carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT Delhi flyover will be repaired first. It will be followed by the repairs on the carriageway from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place. This has caused jams for those travelling anywhere in South Delhi, including Dhaula Kuan, Greater Kailash, AIIMS and Defence Colony.

Delhi Police tweeted, "Due to repairs work by the Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023, for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected." They also issued an advisory.

"The commuters heading to Railway Stations, Airport, Hospitals etc are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays," the advisory read.

and NH-48

Construction work is underway under the Bharat Mala project on the between Rangpuri and Rajokri on National Highway 48 (NH-48). The particular section will remain closed for 90 days. NH-48 connects a major section between Delhi and Gurugram.

An advisory released recently by Police said, "With the current infra upgradation work by the NHAI on NH-48 between Rang Puri and Rajoukri Stretch. There can be traffic congestion on the expressway. To avoid major delay and inconvenience commuters are requested to take alternate routes."

According to the advisory for West, North west-Delhi commuters/vehicles are recommended to take Old Delhi Road-Dundahera Border- Kapashera Border Dwarka Link Road-Dwarka-West, North-West Delhi.

For Airport (T1-3), Central Delhi commuters/vehicles are advised to stay on NH-48. For South, South-East Delhi Commuters/ Vehicles are advised to take MG road Via Ghitorni-Mehrauli-South, South-east, East Delhi.

Ashram flyover extension and Sarai Kale Khan

After the inauguration of the extension of the Ashram flyover earlier this month, Sarai Kale Khan has emerged as the major choke point for traffic.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the main problem with the route is that there is voluminous traffic under the flyover consisting primarily of heavy vehicles, as they are not allowed on the flyover. This is causing traffic jams near the flyover.

Another reason is that the four-lane traffic from the flyway narrows to two lanes on the loops on Film City road and converges with traffic exiting from Film City. This causes significant bottlenecks.

Moreover, with the closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover, the traffic on the Ashram flyover has increased as many are taking this to now go to Faridabad and East Delhi.

Punjabi Bagh flyover

The ongoing construction of an elevated road from the New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital affects traffic between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh. This is expected to go on for at least six months.