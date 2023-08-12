Delhi govt likely to provide luxury buses for pilgrimage sites near city

The Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal said.

"I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send people to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya," he said.

The chief minister met a group of people headed for a pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat at the Thyagraj Stadium here. He asked them to seek blessings for Delhi and the country.

