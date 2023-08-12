Aware of BSF's role in securing nation, will ensure better facilities: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government understands the adverse situation in which Border Security Force (BSF) jawans work to secure the nation's frontiers and will ensure budgetary allocations to give them better facilities.

Shah was at Koteshwar in Gujarat's Kutch to lay the foundation stone for a BSF mooring place and for the e-inauguration of other projects.

He said the BSF is the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that specialises in securing land, water and air and works in diverse geographical conditions to ensure the security of the country from external forces.

Don't think the government does not have an idea of the adverse situation in which you work. When I visit (Harami Nala), I will certainly be informed about this once more, said Shah before heading for Harami Nala, a creek area that separates India and Pakistan in the Kutch district, as part of his Sunday's visit.

He assured the BSF jawans that whatever budget is required to be allocated for your convenience will be done by us in the coming days. This will increase their convenience as well as the security of the region, he added.

Shah said that he is able to sleep peacefully at night because BSF jawans remain alert 365 days, 24 hours to secure the country's borders.

Among all CAPFs, BSF is the only one that specialises in securing land, water and also has an air wing. Like the Indian Army, BSF has the capacity to secure all three areas, he said.

BSF is given the responsibility to safeguard borders in regions where temperatures range from -43 to +43 degrees Celsius, and they remain vigilant to secure areas along Sundarbans (in the east) and Harami Nala, Shah said.

The Union minister said that after India's partition, the BSF was given the responsibility of securing the country's borders along Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Coastal security is most important for the country. Located along the coast of Gujarat are many important institutions, nuclear stations, missile launch areas, research centres, industries and ports. Their 365-day, 24-hour security is vital, he said.

Shah said the country salutes more than 1,900 jawans who have sacrificed their lives for the country, and the Narendra Modi government has also taken steps for the security of their family members.

You are securing the border of the country, so Modiji has left no stone unturned to ensure the security of your family members, he said. The home minister also mentioned Ayushman CAPF Cards with 24,000 linked hospitals and 13,000 new houses as some of the facilities for them.

Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation stone for leading fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO's nano DAP (liquid) plant at Kandla in Kutch district.

The Union home and cooperation minister said India needs a new green revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the path of natural farming to the world and lead the way for the prosperity of farmers.

Shah said 2 lakh bottles of 500 ml liquid will be produced per day at the plant, which will reduce the country's dependency on imported fertilisers and save Rs 10,000 crore subsidy on fertilisers.