Delhi HC directs Nakkheeran to take down content on Isha Foundation case
Delhi High Court directs Nakkheeran to remove defamatory content on Isha Foundation, rejects plea to dismiss defamation suit at threshold stage
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered Tamil publication Nakkheeran to remove material found to be defamatory towards Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, while rejecting the outlet’s attempt to have the defamation suit thrown out at the threshold.
Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed Nakkheeran’s plea under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which sought rejection of the plaint, and directed that the contentious content be taken down. The dispute traces back to a defamation suit instituted by the Isha Foundation in 2024, alleging that certain publications had harmed its reputation. The organisation has sought damages amounting to Rs 3 crore.
According to the foundation, Nakkheeran published several reports making serious allegations against it, which included claims of exploitation, brainwashing and involvement in illegal activities. It said that the reports also suggested that people associated with the foundation were being forced or influenced to stay there against their will. The foundation claimed that such allegations were false and misleading.
Google LLC was also made a party in the case, as the content in question appeared in Google search results and was hosted on YouTube.
During the course of proceedings, Nakkheeran approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Delhi to Chennai. In response, the foundation moved an application in the transfer proceedings, requesting restraint on further publication of allegedly defamatory material.
In July 2025, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the injunction plea at that stage and asked the foundation to pursue appropriate remedies before the High Court. It also permitted Nakkheeran to raise its objections to the maintainability of the suit through an application under Order VII Rule 11 CPC.
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Topics : Delhi High Court defamation Supreme Court
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:49 PM IST