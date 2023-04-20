Delhi HC orders YouTube to remove fake news on Amitabh Bachchan grandchild



Judge C. Hari Shankar ordered YouTube to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, were taken down immediately. The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered YouTube to remove fake news videos about the grand-daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in response to her petition to stop circulation of false rumours about her health, lawyers said.



Three lawyers representing Aaradhya said in a statement that it was a landmark judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child.

"Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court said in its order.



Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is frequently photographed accompanying them at public events.

"Videos are false, fake, defamatory, and uploaded with the intent of gaining eyeballs...and subscription to the channel," said Dayan Krishnan, one of the three lawyers.

Also Read Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home Delhi HC restrains people from using Amitabh Bachchan's name, pic, voice YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world How Amitabh Bachchan brought magic of maar-dhaad-boxingbaazi to a multiplex Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Congress' Rawat admits to holding political discussions with Nitish Kumar India's youth population alone not enough for demographic dividend: Experts CUET-PG to be conducted from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency CBI has no evidence to show his involvement, says Sisodia for bail Siddaramaiah is scared, says K'taka CM Bommai on tacit understanding charge



India has thousands of YouTube channels that tap into the growing demand for videos about celebrities. Often, the content can be controversial or factually incorrect.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World and a brand ambassador for L'Oreal.

The federal government has been seeking ways to tighten tech sector regulation and wants companies to do more on content moderation on social media platforms. An official spokesperson for YouTube owner Google declined to comment.