close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi HC orders YouTube to remove fake news on Amitabh Bachchan grandchild

Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is frequently photographed accompanying them at public events

Press Trust of India
Delhi high court

Three lawyers representing Aaradhya said in a statement that it was a landmark judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered YouTube to remove fake news videos about the grand-daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in response to her petition to stop circulation of false rumours about her health, lawyers said.
 
Judge C. Hari Shankar ordered YouTube to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, were taken down immediately.
"Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court said in its order.
 
Three lawyers representing Aaradhya said in a statement that it was a landmark judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child.
 
"Videos are false, fake, defamatory, and uploaded with the intent of gaining eyeballs...and subscription to the channel," said Dayan Krishnan, one of the three lawyers.
 
Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is frequently photographed accompanying them at public events.
 

Also Read

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home

Delhi HC restrains people from using Amitabh Bachchan's name, pic, voice

YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world

How Amitabh Bachchan brought magic of maar-dhaad-boxingbaazi to a multiplex

Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Congress' Rawat admits to holding political discussions with Nitish Kumar

India's youth population alone not enough for demographic dividend: Experts

CUET-PG to be conducted from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency

CBI has no evidence to show his involvement, says Sisodia for bail

Siddaramaiah is scared, says K'taka CM Bommai on tacit understanding charge

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World and a brand ambassador for L'Oreal.
 
India has thousands of YouTube channels that tap into the growing demand for videos about celebrities. Often, the content can be controversial or factually incorrect.
 
An official spokesperson for YouTube owner Google declined to comment.
The federal government has been seeking ways to tighten tech sector regulation and wants companies to do more on content moderation on social media platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : YouTube Amitabh Bachchan privacy

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon