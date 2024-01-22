Delhi HC stays I-T dept order cancelling tax exemption for Oxfam India

In a relief to Oxfam India and another non profit, Care India, the Delhi High Court (HC) recently stayed an order of the Income Tax Department cancelling the tax exemption status of these entities.

A Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that both the organisations, Oxfam and Care India, shall only accept contributions that they receive domestically.

"The donations that may be accepted by the petitioners pursuant to the aforenoted interim directions shall be confined to domestic contributions only," the order said.

The Delhi HC order also said that a co-ordinate bench of the High Court had earlier granted similar relief to Centre for Policy Research (CPR). The Income Tax department had challenged that order before the Supreme Court and there was no stay on the directions passed.

The bench also said the interim order passed in favour Centre for Policy Research on August 25, 2023, will continue till February 27, which is the next date of hearing.

The income tax exemptions of Oxfam, Care India and CPR were revoked by the government of India last year.