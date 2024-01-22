Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi HC stays I-T dept order cancelling tax exemption for Oxfam India

The bench also said the interim order passed in favour CPR on August 25, 2023, will continue till February 27, which is the next date of hearing

Oxfam India

Photo: Twitter

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief to Oxfam India and another non profit, Care India, the Delhi High Court (HC) recently stayed an order of the Income Tax Department cancelling the tax exemption status of these entities. 

A Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that both the organisations, Oxfam and Care India, shall only accept contributions that they receive domestically.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The donations that may be accepted by the petitioners pursuant to the aforenoted interim directions shall be confined to domestic contributions only," the order said. 

The Delhi HC order also said that a co-ordinate bench of the High Court had earlier granted similar relief to Centre for Policy Research (CPR). The Income Tax department had challenged that order before the Supreme Court and there was no stay on the directions passed.

The bench also said the interim order passed in favour Centre for Policy Research on August 25, 2023, will continue till February 27, which is the next date of hearing.

The income tax exemptions of Oxfam, Care India and CPR were revoked by the government of India last year.

Also Read

Amid increase in deaths due to cardiac arrests, govt to start CPR training

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Sessions court overturns summons to Huawei executives in tax evasion case

Who's who from business, cinema, politics, sports attend Ram temple event

Ram temple consecration: Bihar Governor releases special postal cover

Andhra Pradesh has 40.8 mn voters as per final electoral rolls 2024

India's sudden stock, currency market holiday risks denting global image

Places linked with Lord Ram to be developed as tourist spots: MP CM Yadav

Topics : Delhi High Court Oxfam Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon