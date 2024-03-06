Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi HC to pass order on plea by BJP MLAs against suspension today

Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order on the pleas on February 27 after hearing the counsel for the suspended legislators and the Assembly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on petitions filed by seven BJP MLAs from the city challenging their indefinite suspension from the Legislative Assembly for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session.
Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order on the pleas on February 27 after hearing the counsel for the suspended legislators and the Assembly.
The seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta -- moved the court last month challenging their suspension from the Assembly till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee.
The pronouncement is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm.
The MLAs had contended that their suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the applicable rules.
The Assembly authorities had, on the other hand, assured the court that the suspension of the MLAs was not an attempt to stifle dissent in the House and was rather a "self-discipline" mechanism in the face of a "series of misdemeanours" by the opposition legislators.
The BJP lawmakers had interrupted Saxena multiple times during his address on February 15 as he highlighted the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.
AAP MLA Dilip Pandey had subsequently moved a resolution in the House for their suspension. The resolution was accepted by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who also referred the issue to the privileges committee.
Barring Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, all the BJP lawmakers were barred from attending the House proceedings.
The session has been extended till the first week of March due to a delay in the budget finalisation.

Topics : BJP MLAs Delhi High Court High Court Delhi Assembly

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

