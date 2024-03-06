Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Journalists not employees under Unfair Labour Practices Act: Bombay HC

They enjoy a special status under provisions of the Working Journalists Act and have a recourse to settle their disputes under the Industrial Disputes Act, the HC said

Photo: Wikipedia

The bench noted that the Working Journalists Act, 1955 has already established a mechanism for dispute resolution under the Industrial Disputes Act | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Working journalists do not fall in the definition of employees under the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act as they enjoy a special status, the Bombay High Court has said.
Consequently, a complaint filed by a working journalist under these Acts before an industrial court would not be maintainable, a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sandeep Marne said in its order of February 29.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
They enjoy a special status under provisions of the Working Journalists Act and have a recourse to settle their disputes under the Industrial Disputes Act, the HC said.
The judgement came on petitions filed by two working journalists challenging orders of the industrial court in 2019 rejecting their complaints on the ground that working journalists did not fall within the term of employee or workman under the Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act.
The bench noted that the Working Journalists Act, 1955 has already established a mechanism for dispute resolution under the Industrial Disputes Act.
While dismissing the petitions, the HC noted said working journalists constitute a different class with unique privileges and protections in their employment under the Working Journalists Act.
"If there is no difference between the working journalist and workmen then it cannot be that the working journalist retains special privileges while they are denied to other workmen including non-working journalists," the high court said.
"The scheme of the Working Journalists Act would demonstrate a special status conferred on the working journalists. The Working Journalists Act was enacted to confer a special status on the working journalists and the disputes must be settled according to the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act," the HC said.

Also Read

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why England start at 5-0 in their first innings?

Amazon, Meta settle UK probe with pledges to refrain from unfair practices

TCS get notice from Maharashtra labour dept for employee transfer practices

Hamas war: Israel takes journalists on tour in Gaza - here's what they saw

Guidelines on search, seizure of digital devices of journalists soon: Govt

Kochi Metro inaugurated by PM Modi, makes access to port city easier

PM Modi launches India's first underwater metro service in Bengal: 5 points

Russia-Ukraine war: 7 Indians tricked into joining Russian Army, seek help

ED attaches assets worth Rs 12 cr of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

India, S Korea to collaborate in critical tech, semiconductors: Jaishankar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Journalists Bombay High Court employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon