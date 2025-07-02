Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi hospital performs world's first robotic cementless knee surgery

Delhi hospital performs world's first robotic cementless knee surgery

Given his condition and the need for a long-lasting, high-performance outcome, a team of experts led by Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman of the Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement

knee pain, joint pain

Dr Sujoy performed a cemented total knee replacement using the Gold Medial Pivot Cruciate-Retaining implant, assisted by the CUVIS robotic system for this case. | (Photo: AdobeStock)

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The world's first robot-assisted cementless medial pivot knee replacement surgery was performed on a 54-year-old man at a private hospital in Delhi, doctors said.

According to doctors, the patient, a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad, had been suffering from debilitating knee pain for over eight years and was diagnosed with advanced osteoarthritis in both knees, along with complex deformities such as varus (bow-legged) and flexion (bent-knee).

Given his condition and the need for a long-lasting, high-performance outcome, a team of experts led by Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman of the Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement, performed the world's first advanced surgery to restore mobility with a more natural joint feel and faster recovery potential.

 

Unlike traditional cemented implants, this cementless procedure allows the bone to naturally grow around the implant, improving durability and long-term integration. The implant's single-radius, cruciate-retaining design closely mimics the natural movement of the human knee, enhancing joint stability, stair mobility, and overall patient satisfaction.

Paired with the CUVIS robotic system, the procedure ensured optimal alignment, precise placement, and a recovery plan tailored to the patient's biomechanics. This approach not only improves long-term joint function but also facilitates faster recovery, allowing patients to resume their daily activities with greater confidence and reduced pain.

Also Read

delhi, petrol, diesel, vehicle ban, old vehicle, fuel ban

'Single most stupid rule': Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles faces flak

Fire, Fire accident

One killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

Ministry of External Affairs

India rejects OIC remarks as 'unwarranted', slams Pakistan's influence

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Another flight from Iran with 311 Indians lands in Delhi; 1,400 evacuated

Commenting on the case, Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement, said, "We are proud to lead a global-first procedure that redefines the future of joint replacement--right here in India at Max Hospital, Saket. This patient had been living with debilitating knee deformities for years, which had significantly impacted his mobility and quality of life. Despite taking treatment at local hospitals in Dhanbad, his condition was not improving. It was deteriorating to the extent where he was taking support from his family members to walk even the closest distance. To witness his recovery and renewed confidence within days of surgery is deeply fulfilling to the entire team. This landmark case is a testament to what is possible when cutting-edge technology, like robotic precision and the cementless Medial Pivot CR implant, is combined with patient-centred clinical excellence. It signals India's growing leadership in high-end, outcomes-driven orthopaedic care."

In another case, Dr Sujoy also treated a 57-year-old working professional from Jharkhand, who had been suffering from persistent pain and walking difficulty for over four years due to a Varus Deformity (bow-legged condition) of the left knee.

Dr Sujoy performed a cemented total knee replacement using the Gold Medial Pivot Cruciate-Retaining implant, assisted by the CUVIS robotic system for this case.

This advanced titanium-niobium-nitrate-coated implant provided superior wear resistance and enhanced biocompatibility, resulting in improved long-term outcomes and patient satisfaction. The successful treatment further reinforces Max Healthcare Saket's expertise in advanced implant technology and its leadership in next-generation orthopaedics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Railways building AI-based integrated security centre, analytics platform

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks banks to integrate DoT's fraud risk tool to curb cyber crimes

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Former aide of CM Soren behind ₹1,000 cr illegal mining syndicate: ED

Spicejet

Scare on SpiceJet flight to Pune as window trim detaches mid-air

Topics : New Delhi Private hospitals Knee replacement Knee surgery implants Orthopaedic knee implant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon