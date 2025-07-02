Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Single most stupid rule': Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles faces flak

'Single most stupid rule': Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles faces flak

Delhi's fuel ban on older vehicles sparked confusion and criticism as citizens compare it to Nordic policies lacking local infrastructure support

Delhi has barred fuel stations from serving diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years (Image: PTI)

Boris Pradhan
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Effective July 1, Delhi has implemented a complete halt on refuelling End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), barring fuel stations from serving diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The measure aims to curb vehicular pollution and phase out older, high-emission vehicles from city roads.
 
The decision triggered widespread discontent on social media. Citizens questioned the logic of age-based bans despite valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.
 
Enforcement underway; 80 vehicles seized on Day 1
 
On the first day of enforcement, citywide checks led to the seizure of 80 vehicles — including 67 two-wheelers and 12 cars — for violating the new regulation, according to news agency PTI.
 
 
Teams from the Transport Department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi joined the drive that began at 6 am.

Citizens voice anger, confusion on social media
 
The move has left many social media users shocked and perplexed. Some questioned the relevance of continuing to mandate Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates if vehicles were to be banned solely based on age.
 
Strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen criticised the policy’s logic in a post on X, stating, "Single most stupid rule. Scrap a polluting vehicle even if it’s 1 year old; allow a non-polluting vehicle even if it’s 20 years old. Enforce pollution norms strictly. But scraping vehicles just on age of vehicle is a brainless thing to do. Since it’s NGC-dictated, no one wants to challenge this foolishness." 
 
 
Policy slammed for hurting middle-class vehicle owners
 
Entrepreneur Arun Prabhudesai also criticised the ban’s lack of support measures for car owners: "Out of these 62 lakh car owners, most would have spent their entire life savings to buy their dream car, taken it on EMI, spent years paying it off and then one day, it’s suddenly banned. For those who’ve maintained their vehicle well, this policy shouldn’t apply. There’s a reason why PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates exist."
 
Prabhudesai said the policy looked good on paper but failed to consider ground realities such as the high cost of electric vehicles (EVs), limited exchange schemes, and poor charging infrastructure.
 
A Delhi resident posted that he is being forced to sell his Range Rover SUV at a throwaway price due to the new rule. He also shared a photograph of his Range Rover -- an SUV currently in its eighth year.
 
Another user remarked that India was attempting to impose Nordic-style regulations while lacking basic urban infrastructure. “We don’t even have footpaths,” the post read, comparing the policy to practices in Sweden and Norway.
 
Why the rule is being enforced
 
The BJP-led Delhi government's action follows directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) aimed at tackling emissions from older vehicles. It builds on previous orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning aged diesel and petrol vehicles from plying on roads.
 
The Delhi government has now extended this to fuel stations, preventing refuelling as a means to ensure stricter compliance.
 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

