Scare on SpiceJet flight to Pune as window trim detaches mid-air

Scare on SpiceJet flight to Pune as window trim detaches mid-air

SpiceJet has said that cabin pressure remained normal throughout the flight and that the dislodged window trim had no impact on safety or structural integrity

SpiceJet said that it was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

An internal component on a SpiceJet flight from Goa to Pune dislodged mid-air on July 1, sparking concern among passengers, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.
 
However, in a statement shared with the publication, a SpiceJet spokesperson said cabin pressure remained normal throughout the flight and there was no impact on passenger safety.
 
The flight, SG-1080, was scheduled to depart from Goa at 5.20 p.m. but took off an hour and a half late, according to a passenger quoted by The Indian Express. The passenger also claimed that the flight had been delayed the previous day due to a “technical issue”.
 

“Half an hour after take-off, the window (behind him) just popped out. The woman (sitting on that seat) got scared and it was damn concerning. There is a protective layer behind the window that protects us from the elements outside, and it was intact, but it is still concerning. This is not done,” the passenger said.
 
Responding to a query on the matter, SpiceJet told The Indian Express: “A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way. Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety.”
 
The airline added that the frame was fixed upon landing.
 

Topics : SpiceJet aviation SpiceJet Aviation

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

