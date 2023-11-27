Sensex (-0.07%)
Delhi Jal Board contractors association on strike over non-payment of dues

DJB vice chairman Somnath Bharti said water and sewage treatment plant projects and the Delhi government's RO plants project have been significantly affected due to the strike

A man fills up a container with drinking water as others wait in a queue in Chennai Photo: Reuters

Contractors association general secretary Vinay Mangla said that around 1,150 contractors will halt their work.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
The Delhi Jal Board contractors association went on a strike on Monday over non-payment of dues, hampering the work on projects related to water and sewage treatment plants.
DJB vice chairman Somnath Bharti said water and sewage treatment plant projects and the Delhi government's RO plants project have been significantly affected due to the strike.
He said there has been an impact on maintenance of projects along with contamination in the sewerage system, leading to grievance calls from across Delhi.
"WTP and STP projects and even the Delhi government's RO plants project are significantly affected, with the agency struggling to cover running expenses," Bharti told PTI.
Contractors association general secretary Vinay Mangla said that around 1,150 contractors will halt their work until dues are paid to everyone.
"It is an open-ended strike and we are expecting it to go on for a week," he told PTI.
The Delhi Jal Board Contractors Welfare Association had written to the additional chief engineer mentioning that the contractors would stop all ongoing works due to non-payment of funds.
"After detailed deliberations and finding no option, it was unanimously decided that all ongoing works related to water leakages, water contamination, maintenance of water supply, settled sewerage system, maintenance of sewerage system, operation of tube wells and pumping stations, providing sewer beldars, engagement of labours and de-silting work will be stopped from November 27," the letter read.
The decision was taken following a meeting of the association on November 23 over dues pending since February. The association said the works will be taken up only on receipt of dues by all contractors concerned.
DJB Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti said the Delhi Government has been doing everything possible to ensure the release of funds for the board for the last three months.
The water minister has repeatedly directed the finance department regarding the same and even wrote to the L-G to ensure this. Despite repeated directions from the finance minister, the finance department has not released funds for the last three months. They keep on raising different queries and objections to delay the release of funds," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Water Minister Atishi had claimed the city was staring at a "man-made water crisis" due to the stoppage of funds to the Delhi Jal Board by the finance department and demanded Lt Governor V K Saxena's immediate intervention in the matter.
According to government sources, the minister in her letter to the L-G alleged that Finance Secretary Ashish C Verma, on the chief secretary's advice, has stopped all funds of the Delhi Jal Board since August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

