Delhi may face severe water shortage over Jal Board fund crisis: Atishi

The minister alleged that despite written directions from her, who also holds the finance portfolio, funds were not released to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)

Atishi Marlena (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday said there could be a severe water crisis in the national capital since funds have not been released to the DJB.
She requested LG V K Saxena to intervene in the matter.
The minister alleged that despite written directions from her, who also holds the finance portfolio, funds were not released to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
"There could be a severe water crisis in the national capital. There are no funds to carry out routine work and paying salaries. The contractors have refused to carry out work. This could lead to a severe water crisis in Delhi, overflowing sewers and dirty water," she said.
She also claimed that funds were not released by the Finance Department on the directions of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary's office or the Finance Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Water shortage

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

