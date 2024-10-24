Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi LG directs deploying bus marshals on pollution mitigation duties

Delhi LG directs deploying bus marshals on pollution mitigation duties

Their employment period will begin on November 1

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar

Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil defence volunteers who were terminated as bus marshals in October 2023 will be deployed on pollution mitigation related duties for four months following an order by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, officials said on Thursday.

Their employment period will begin on November 1, they said.

The lieutenant governor, who is also chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has advised the city government and the chief minister to come up with a concrete scheme based on due process for their future engagement after the four-month employment period, a Raj Niwas official said.

The scheme -- to be prepared by the Delhi government for regular employment of the civil defence volunteers -- will include details of their deployment, budgetary provision, financial approvals, post creation and reservation norms, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

'Current effort only eyewash': SC slams Centre, states over stubble burning

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi air quality worst in India; could dip to 'severe' mark before Diwali

Delhi pollution

'Environment laws toothless': SC raps Centre over rising Delhi pollution

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

'Delhi pollution due to BJP's bad politics': Atishi's 'don't hate' appeal

Delhi pollution

Breathe at your own risk: How Delhi's air is taking a dangerous turn

Topics : Delhi Pollution India pollution Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon