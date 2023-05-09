close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
covid, corona, coronavirus

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 1,331 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

Hybrid immunity may be behind difference in India-China Covid numbers

Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

Foundation laid for 400ft Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India corona Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Latest News

View More

China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics

China
5 min read

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Pakistan
2 min read

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

bhupesh baghel
3 min read

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures: US Fed report

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon