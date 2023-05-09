Top headlines: Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating, FAME subsidy row

Also Read

Top 5 headlines: India Inc's net profit in Q4, FAME funds allocation & more

Top headlines: Reliance begins price war, ONDC forays into mobility segment

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

Top 5 headlines: Windfall tax slashed on petroleum crude, IBM pauses hiring

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma