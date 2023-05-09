Top headlines: Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating, FAME subsidy row

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating with a stable outlook saying the country has a robust growth outlook and resilient external finances. Read More
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating with a stable outlook saying the country has a robust growth outlook and resilient external finances. Read More
India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF
India fears that a proposal by the United States under the “supply chains” pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could violate multilateral rules and reduce policy elbowroom. The government has sought industry’s views on the US proposal, which seeks advance notices on tariff changes and export restrictions from the 14 partner countries of the IPEF, before firming up its position. Read More
India fears that a proposal by the United States under the “supply chains” pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could violate multilateral rules and reduce policy elbowroom. The government has sought industry’s views on the US proposal, which seeks advance notices on tariff changes and export restrictions from the 14 partner countries of the IPEF, before firming up its position. Read More
FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters
With electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers agreeing to reimburse consumers for the “off-board chargers”, for which the latter have paid, the government is planning to release the halted subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II to them. Read More
With electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers agreeing to reimburse consumers for the “off-board chargers”, for which the latter have paid, the government is planning to release the halted subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II to them. Read More
Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move
Online food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato may not immediately give in to the price war waged by ONDC, say experts. Read More
Online food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato may not immediately give in to the price war waged by ONDC, say experts. Read More
Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment
India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment. Read More
India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment. Read More