close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating, FAME subsidy row

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating with a stable outlook saying the country has a robust growth outlook and resilient external finances. Read More
 
India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

India fears that a proposal by the United States under the “supply chains” pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could violate multilateral rules and reduce policy elbowroom. The government has sought industry’s views on the US proposal, which seeks advance notices on tariff changes and export restrictions from the 14 partner countries of the IPEF, before firming up its position. Read More
 
FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

With electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers agreeing to reimburse consumers for the “off-board chargers”, for which the latter have paid, the government is planning to release the halted subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II to them. Read More
 
Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

Online food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato may not immediately give in to the price war waged by ONDC, say experts. Read More
 
Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment. Read More

Also Read

Top 5 headlines: India Inc's net profit in Q4, FAME funds allocation & more

Top headlines: Reliance begins price war, ONDC forays into mobility segment

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

Top 5 headlines: Windfall tax slashed on petroleum crude, IBM pauses hiring

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

Smoother global trade: India to pitch an alternative to Swift at G20 meet

Latest LIVE: 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah to visit Assam on May 26 to distribute appointment letters: Sarma

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

Topics : Fitch india growth forecast FAME Electric Vehicles US India relations Zomato Swiggy Adani Ports Today News

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Blinken intends to go to China as soon as conditions allow: US State dept

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
3 min read

The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

The Kerala Story
4 min read

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: details on his history, celebration, quotes

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023
2 min read

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold
2 min read

China vows 'resolute countermeasures' against Canada over envoy's expulsion

China
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon