Delhi liquor policy case: India objects to US remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

'We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India,' said the MEA

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

India on Wednesday took strong objection to remarks by a US spokesperson on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, stating, "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others."

"We take strong objection to the remarks of the spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
"India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," it added.

A US State Department spokesperson, while answering a query on India summoning the German envoy over his comments on Kejriwal's arrest, had said that Washington had been closely following the reports. "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," he had said.

Earlier, New Delhi had also summoned German deputy envoy Georg Enzweiler "to convey India's strong protest" over Berlin's comments on the same. The MEA also said that the German foreign ministry's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest were an interference in India's judicial process and any "biased assumptions" were "most unwarranted."

On Friday, Germany had raised concerns regarding Kejriwal's arrest. "We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," the German foreign ministry had said.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

