Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.16%)
65048.20 -102.82
Nifty (-0.05%)
19355.45 -9.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.06%)
37873.10 -22.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.50%)
5314.45 -26.90
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43890.85 -0.50
Heatmap

Vistara airplane searched after threat, nothing suspicious found: Police

In a statement, Vistara said flight UK971 had been delayed due to "mandatory security checks"

Vistara

Police, however, said the search operation is over and nothing suspicious has been found. The flight was to depart at 8:30 am | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Authorities at the Delhi airport on Friday searched a Vistara aircraft, which was to leave for Pune, following a bomb threat but nothing suspicious was found, police said.
In a statement, Vistara said flight UK971 had been delayed due to "mandatory security checks".
A senior Delhi Police officer said a threat call received at the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) control room in Gurugram was transferred to them through the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Following the call, search and combing operations were launched.
"The passengers were deboarded and we checked the aircraft from inside and outside but nothing suspicious was found. A case is being registered and further investigation is underway," the officer said.
Flight UK971 was to depart at 8:30 am, according to police.

Also Read

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

DIAL installs feminine hygiene product vending machines at Delhi airport

Scindia inaugurates Eastern Cross Taxiways, fourth runway at Delhi airport

Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after false cockpit warning

First elevated cross taxiway to be inaugurated at IGI Airport on July 13

As air-traffic zooms, Indian airports need thousands more staff, says study

CAPFs' plantation drive clocks 40 mn mark as Amit Shah plants sapling

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Who is Karan Sangwan, the educator fired by Unacademy over viral video?

Elections 2023: BJP's MP seeks 5-6 rallies by PM Modi ahead of state polls

Airport security sources said the airport call centre received a call at 7:38 am and the caller said that "three bombs have been kept in flight no. UK971 parked at gate no. 42 and they will explode in an hour". The call got disconnected immediately.
All passengers and crew of the flight were deboarded and anti-sabotage checks were conducted in an isolation bay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.
A bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) was convened soon after and bomb detection equipment and sniffer dogs were pressed into service by the CISF while passengers' luggage was sent for a re-check, they added.
In its statement, Vistara said it is cooperating with the security agencies.
"We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023, is delayed due to mandatory security checks," it said.
"In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments," it said.
Topics : Vistara Vistara flights Bomb Threat Calls New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceAP Dhillon Web SeriesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit BurmanFuture Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineOpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon