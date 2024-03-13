Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi metro: Govt approves Inderlok-Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar-Saket links

At an estimated cost of Rs 8,399 crore, these two new metro lines will add a network covering more than 20km for commuters and is anticipated to be complete by March 2026

Photo: Wikipedia

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of two new metro corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. This includes a metro link that will connect Lajpat Nagar and Saket and another to connect Inderlok and Indraprastha. The total cost of the projects is anticipated to be Rs 8,399 crore, which will be funded collaboratively by the government of India, government of Delhi, and international funding agencies.

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) operates a network of 391 km with 286 stations. The fourth phase of expansion of the Delhi metro involves the construction of a network of 65 km. These two lines together will comprise 20.762 km.
Inderlok - Indraprastha  


The metro link between Inderlok and Indraprastha will span 12.377 km and comprise ten stations.

This will be an extension of the Green Line and provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines.

This metro link is anticipated to enhance connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana.

Lajpat Nagar-Saket


The metro link between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block will cover 8.385 km and also comprise eight elevated stations. The corridor will connect to the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

Delhi metro: Interchange stations


This project will also lead to the availability of eight new interchange stations on these corridors. This includes Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Saket G Block.

These new corridors are anticipated to be completed by March 2026 and the DMRC has already started the pre-bid activities and preparation of tender documents.
 

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

