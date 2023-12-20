Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Metro to give Rs 15 lakh to kin of woman who died in freak accident

DMRC said it will also take care of the education of the two children of the woman who was crushed when her clothes entangled in the doors of a train

Delhi metro, Metro, inderlok

The incident occurred on December 14 at Inderlok metro station (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro will give Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the "next of kin" of a woman who died last week when her clothes entanlged in the door a train she was exiting, it said in a post on social media platform X.


The incident occurred on December 14 at Inderlok metro station. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is holding an inquiry into this incident.

According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh shall be paid to the deceased's next of kin.

"In addition, as humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of Rupees 10 lakhs shall also be provided. Since the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir," it said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In addition, the DMRC shall also take care of the education of the two children, it said. A team of senior officials has been deputed by DMRC to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing And Urban Affairs, Delhi Metro's management will ensure the bereaved children's education. His ministry is in charge of DMRC.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

