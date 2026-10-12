Delhi Metro reopens all entry, exit gates closed amid Congress protest

The entry and exit gates at all stations across the Delhi Metro network have been reopened, the DMRC said on Monday, hours after security restrictions were imposed at six stations ahead of a protest by the Congress.

The entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road had remained closed from 6 am to 4 pm, citing security reasons.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier said interchange facilities would remain available at all the affected stations during the restriction period.

In a service update, it said entry and exit gates at all metro stations were now open and interchange facilities will also continue to function.

The restrictions were imposed ahead of a protest announced by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.