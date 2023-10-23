Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Monday has arrived at the 'very poor' category with the general AQI being at 306. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, Nehru Park and Teen Murti Marg displayed how parts of Delhi have been immersed in a thick layer of smog.

On Sunday, the capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 313 down from 248 on Saturday. Practically, all regions in and around Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality on Sunday.

Areas affecting air pollution in Delhi

The AQI around Delhi University region was recorded at 330 though Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Air Terminal 3 logged an AQI of 313 in the Sunday afternoon hours. The air quality in Kartavya Path at India Door stood at 266 on Sunday morning. Anand Vihar crossed the 'very poor' category in Delhi with an AQI of 345 whereas ITO logged an AQI of 309.

As indicated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, New Moti Bagh and Dwarka Sector-8 revealed an AQI of 360 and 313 on Sunday. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 322, Ghaziabad 246, Greater Noida 354, Gurugram 255 and Noida 304. This was the first time since May 17 that Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality. On May 17, the total AQI of Delhi remained at 336.

Delhi government's efforts on air pollution

In light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will today seat a meeting with the concerned departments on the execution of mitigating measures under the central government's pollution plan, officials told PTI.

Parking fees increased in NCR on Delhi pollution

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body entrusted with the proactive execution of the pollution control plan known as Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), on Saturday coordinated authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to increase parking fees to beat private vehicles down.

The CAQM likewise guided the authorities to upgrade services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains in the midst of a likely expansion in pollution levels.

AQI: Overview

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), an AQI between 0-50 is taken as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'extremely poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'. AQI over 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.