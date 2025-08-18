Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Dengue surge in Delhi: Prevention to testing costs, all you need to know

Dengue surge in Delhi: Prevention to testing costs, all you need to know

With 246 dengue cases reported till July, Delhi has stepped up monitoring. Experts advise on prevention, early testing, platelet care and recovery strategies for patients

Health workers conduct fogging to control mosquito breeding during the dengue season. (Photo: Reuters)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Delhi is witnessing a surge in dengue with 246 cases reported till July, prompting swift action from health officials. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has designated Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Kasturba Hospital as sentinel surveillance centres to strengthen monitoring and treatment.
 
As the city ramps up its efforts, residents are being urged to take preventive steps to reduce the risk of infection.
 

What are the symptoms of dengue?

 
Dengue is a viral illness spread by Aedes mosquitoes. Dr Anurag Mahajan, vice-chairman and senior consultant, critical care, Pushpawati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute (PSRI), told Business Standard that when an infected mosquito bites, the virus enters the blood and generates copies.
 
 
"The blood clotting factors that provide shape and support to your blood vessels get destroyed by the virus. This can induce internal bleeding by causing your blood to flow out of the vessels, along with some chemicals produced by your immune system. This can even lead to severe and life-threatening symptoms,” said Dr Mahajan.
 
Symptoms usually begin 4–6 days post-infection and last up to 10 days. They include:

  • Vomiting and diarrhoea
  • Reduced appetite
  • Intense muscle and joint pain
  • Nausea and fatigue
  • Sudden drop in blood pressure
  • Rashes and skin wounds
  • Eye pain with severe headaches
  • Weakness and high fever lasting 3–7 days
 
“If you delay treatment, dengue can intensify into dengue haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can cause organ damage or even death,” added Dr Mahajan.
 

Prevention strategies

 
Dr Neha Rastogi, consultant, infectious diseases, Fortis Gurgaon, recommended practical steps:
 
  • Eliminate stagnant water to stop mosquito breeding.
  • Use repellents, nets and protective clothing, especially at dawn and dusk.
  • Ensure chlorination of swimming pools and fountains.
  • Promote community clean-up drives.
  • Seek early medical advice at the onset of symptoms.
 

How to get tested for dengue

 
Direct Tests
 
  • Dengue NS1 Antigen Test (₹400–₹600): Detects the virus from day 1 to day 5 of infection. Accuracy drops after the first week.
  • Dengue RT-PCR Test (₹1,500–₹3,000): The most sensitive test for early infection (first 5–7 days), identifying the virus’s genetic material.
 
Indirect Tests
 
  • IgM Antibody Test (₹500–₹800): Detects recent or acute infection. Recommended after day 5 of symptoms.
  • IgG Antibody Test (₹500–₹800): Used 2–3 weeks after infection to confirm past exposure, recovery, or vaccination response.
 
Other key tests
 
  • Complete Blood Count (₹150–₹300): Monitors platelet levels, which often drop in dengue. Regular monitoring is crucial, especially as fever subsides.
 

Platelet support

 
Dengue fever lowers platelet count in two ways as it reduces their production in the body and also causes their faster destruction.
 
Platelet transfusions are typically only needed in severe cases of dengue with very low platelet counts (usually below 20,000/µL) accompanied by bleeding complications. "A physician will assess your individual situation and determine if a transfusion is necessary," informed Dr Mahajan.
 
  • In government hospitals, platelet units are subsidised and cost around ₹940 per unit.
  • In private hospitals, charges vary between ₹7,000–₹10,000 per unit, and single-donor platelets can cost up to ₹14,500.
 

Recovery

 
  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids such as ORS, coconut water, juices, and soups.
  • Rest adequately: Allow the body to recuperate.
  • Avoid certain medications: Steer clear of NSAIDs like ibuprofen or aspirin as they can aggravate bleeding. Take paracetamol for fever and pain , avoid painkillers and antibiotics.
  • Nutrition support: Include papaya, vitamin C-rich foods, leafy greens, folate-rich items, and sufficient protein from sources like eggs and fish.
  • In some cases, doctors prescribe medications to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more platelets. These medications should only be taken under a doctor's supervision.
 
 
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

