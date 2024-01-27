Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony

The Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Monday

Beating Retreat

Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

The Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Monday, officials said.
The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.
In an advisory issued on Friday, the police said traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Vijay Chowk will remain closed to traffic.
Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk, the advisory said.
Traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and 'C' hexagon, it said.
The commuters are advised to take alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road, it said.
The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said.
Parking will be available for those coming to see the illumination at Vijay Chowk between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7 pm, it said.
The general public and motorists are advised to be patient, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it said.
People are also requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid any inconvenience and stay updated through the traffic police's Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram handles, it added.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

