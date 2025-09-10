Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a joint operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives, an official said on Wednesday.

The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi, he said.

He was wanted in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell related to an ISIS-linked module.

Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended from Delhi during coordinated action carried out simultaneously by the teams, according to police.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India, source in the operation said.

 

Danish had been on the radar of security agencies for several months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, inaugurate projects worth ₹18,000 cr

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF

Accept Aadhaar card as 12th document: EC tells Bihar poll authority

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Topics : Delhi Police Jharkhand ISIS case ISIS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon