Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

The move comes after the MHA issued directions to the CRPF following a fresh assessment of potential threats. However, a written order is yet to be received by the CRPF

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Commandos deployed under this category are not only trained in counter-terror tactics but also skilled in close combat, evacuation drills, and high-threat response

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to take over the security arrangements of the Vice President of India under 'Z+' security cover, sources said.

Under the new arrangement, the Vice President will be guarded by armed commandos of the CRPF with a 'Z+' category security cover.

The transition follows a verbal order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which will now be responsible for ensuring round-the-clock personal security to the country's second-highest constitutional functionary.

The move comes after the MHA issued directions to the CRPF following a fresh assessment of potential threats. However, a written order is yet to be received by the CRPF.

 

As part of the layered security protocol, the Delhi Police will continue to handle access control, perimeter duties, and outer cordon security ring, while the CRPF will be responsible for close protection duties.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt won't rest till all Naxals surrender, are caught or eliminated: Shah

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Govt pulls CRPF from CM Gupta's security, Delhi Police to handle protection

Anish Dayal Singh

Former CRPF, ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB signs MoU with CRPF to provide insurance, benefits under Rakshak Plus

Pakistan terrorist

Operation continues for fourth day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist killed

Under the new security grid, the Vice President will be provided close protection by specially trained CRPF commandos, who are part of the force's elite VIP security wing.

Sources said that the CRPF may take over the security of the Vice President by today (Wednesday).

'Z+' is among the highest security categories provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and involves the deployment of over 55 armed personnel, along with escorts and support staff.

Commandos deployed under this category are not only trained in counter-terror tactics but also skilled in close combat, evacuation drills, and high-threat response.

The fresh move of the MHA to hand over the Vice President's security to the CRPF is based on a new threat analysis assessment of the Intelligence Bureau.

The reassessment of risks prompted the MHA to shift the responsibility to the CRPF, which has already been entrusted with the security of several other high-risk dignitaries.

The sources also confirmed that the new arrangements are being aligned with the revised Blue Book norms--the comprehensive manual that governs security protocols for top constitutional authorities in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Nepal Protest

Nepal unrest leaves UP border markets deserted, locals anxious over safety

Gavel, law

Tribunal awards more than ₹2.52 crore to family of accident victim

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to buy 'swadeshi' products

Topics : CRPF Vice President VIP security security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon