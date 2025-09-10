Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected around 33-35 degrees Celsius, while minimums will hover between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to see a dry spell this week, with cloudy skies expected until Saturday.
Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 81 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 9 was 105. In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI readings were: Gurugram 68, Noida 130, Greater Noida 175, and Ghaziabad 128.
CPCB AQI classification:
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
Relief for commuters as Old Railway Bridge reopens
Vehicular movement has resumed on Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge after the Yamuna’s water level receded below the danger mark, bringing relief to commuters.
The bridge had been closed from September 2 after the river crossed the danger level, forcing traffic diversions. Its reopening on Monday night has eased connectivity between northeast and northern Delhi and improved traffic flow in central areas such as Kashmere Gate and Civil Lines.
PM announces flood assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced ₹1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab and immediate relief of ₹1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh.
PM Modi conducted aerial surveys and reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures in both states. He announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured in Himachal Pradesh, where cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides caused severe damage.
In Punjab, facing its worst floods, PM Modi’s assistance is in addition to ₹12,000 crore already allocated by the state. Ex-gratia payments are the same as in Himachal.
Gujarat to receive heavy rainfall
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Gujarat over the next three days. A new weather system developing over the Arabian Sea is contributing to this forecast and is also expected to affect Rajasthan and adjoining regions.