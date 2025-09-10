Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Vehicular movement has resumed on Delhi's Old Railway Bridge after the Yamuna's water level receded below the danger mark, bringing relief to commuters

Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge had been closed from September 2 after the Yamuna crossed the danger level. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected around 33-35 degrees Celsius, while minimums will hover between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to see a dry spell this week, with cloudy skies expected until Saturday.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory 

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 81 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 9 was 105. In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI readings were: Gurugram 68, Noida 130, Greater Noida 175, and Ghaziabad 128.
 

CPCB AQI classification:

0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
 

Relief for commuters as Old Railway Bridge reopens 

Vehicular movement has resumed on Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge after the Yamuna’s water level receded below the danger mark, bringing relief to commuters.
 
The bridge had been closed from September 2 after the river crossed the danger level, forcing traffic diversions. Its reopening on Monday night has eased connectivity between northeast and northern Delhi and improved traffic flow in central areas such as Kashmere Gate and Civil Lines.

PM announces flood assistance 

 
PM Modi conducted aerial surveys and reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures in both states. He announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured in Himachal Pradesh, where cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides caused severe damage.
 
In Punjab, facing its worst floods, PM Modi’s assistance is in addition to ₹12,000 crore already allocated by the state. Ex-gratia payments are the same as in Himachal.

Gujarat to receive heavy rainfall 

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Gujarat over the next three days. A new weather system developing over the Arabian Sea is contributing to this forecast and is also expected to affect Rajasthan and adjoining regions.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

