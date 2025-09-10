Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, inaugurate projects worth ₹18,000 cr

The Prime Minister will also attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on September 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 13 and 14, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on September 13. A commemorative coin is also set to be launched honouring the personality.

"At 5:15 PM he will attend the programme of birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. This programme will be 1 hour 15 minutes long and the main highlight of the programme is that more than 1200 artists will together sing 14 songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika for 18 minutes. In that programme we will inaugurate a biography of Dr Bhupen Hazarika which will be translated to all languages of India. We will send this biography to 20 lakh families of Assam. The Reserve Bank of India has prepared a coin with the picture of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the Prime Minister will launch it," the Assam Chief Minister said.

 

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at 1 No State Guest House in Guwahati.

On Sunday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for medical colleges. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

"On September 14, the Prime Minister will reach Mangaldoi at 11 am and he will lay the foundation stone of Darrang Medical College, Nursing College & GNM School with a cost of Rs 567 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Narengi to Kuruwa with a cost of Rs 1200 crore, Guwahati Ring Road with a cost of Rs 4500 crore," the Chief Minister said.

On September 14, he will visit Numaligarh Refinery at 2:30 pm and inaugurate the first bamboo-based bio refinery of the country with a cost of Rs 5000 crore.

"He will also lay the foundation stone of a polypropylene unit with a cost of Rs 7000 crore. After that the Prime Minister will leave to Kolkata from Jorhat airport," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister to the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

