Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different places, including abroad, a source said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Sources in Delhi Police on Saturday said it will extend security to wrestlers party to the case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was earlier booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and section 10 of POCSO Act in two FIRs.

The BJP MP has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, and a minor girl.

Police will now move to recording the statements of the seven complainants.

According to the sources, one of the cases against him was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, while the other was registered under sections 10 of POCSO Act.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and demanded Singh's removal from the post of president of WFI.

The Congress general secretary also accused the government of "protecting" Singh, who has been involved in several other serious criminal cases according to his election affidavit, and is considered a 'bahubali' from Gonda and nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi stopped over to meet the wrestlers in the morning on her way to Karnataka where she was scheduled to take part in a series of election related meetings.

Later in the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too met the protesting wrestlers and championed their cause saying every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle.

The award winning wrestlers, who are on a protest now for nearly a week, have been demanding that findings of a committee formed to probe their allegations be made public and Singh removed from his post pending investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WFI Wrestling Protest Delhi Police

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

