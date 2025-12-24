Grap IV restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday withdrew Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR following an improvement in air quality.
"Air quality index (AQI) of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owning to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded as 271 (poor category) on December 24," the Commission said.
However, restrictions under Grap Stages I, II and III will continue to remain in force, it added.
The CAQM also cautioned that winter weather conditions may not remain favourable, with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicating a possible rise in AQI levels due to slower wind speeds in the coming days.