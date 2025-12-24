Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Grap IV restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Grap IV restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The CAQM, however, cautioned that winter weather conditions may not remain favourable, with forecasts indicating a possible rise in AQI levels due to slower wind speeds in the coming days

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

New Delhi: Visitors walk across the Kartavya Path near the India Gate on a smoggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday withdrew Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR following an improvement in air quality.
 
"Air quality index (AQI) of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owning to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded as 271 (poor category) on December 24," the Commission said. 
However, restrictions under Grap Stages I, II and III will continue to remain in force, it added.
 
The CAQM also cautioned that winter weather conditions may not remain favourable, with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicating a possible rise in AQI levels due to slower wind speeds in the coming days. 
 
 

More From This Section

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to add 13 stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

MGNREGA

Centre directs gram panchayats to hold special meetings on VB-G RAM G

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Urgent need to support Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: President Murmu

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata Protest

WB land ports see protests over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Gujarat leads rooftop solar race, reaches 1,879 MW installed capacity

Topics : Delhi Pollution air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy in 2026Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Metro ExpansionIMD Weather Forecast TodayBank HolidaysTATA Avinya LaunchUS Removes H-1B Visa LotteryReduce GST on Air Purifiers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon