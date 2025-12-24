Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat leads rooftop solar race, reaches 1,879 MW installed capacity

Gujarat leads rooftop solar race, reaches 1,879 MW installed capacity

Gujarat remains the top state in rooftop solar installations and has already achieved 50 per cent of its goal to install 1 million residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027

Gujarat has already achieved 50 per cent of its target to install 1 million residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Gujarat remains the leading state in rooftop solar installations, having installed over 500,000 systems with a total capacity of 1,879 megawatts under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
 
The state has already achieved 50 per cent of its target to install 1 million residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027, officials said.
 
In total, Gujarat has installed more than 1.1 million rooftop solar systems over the years across different programmes, keeping it ahead of other states in residential solar adoption.
 
Residential consumers in the state have received ₹3,778 crore in subsidies under the scheme, aimed at reducing upfront costs and accelerating installations.
 
 

Policy incentives boost solar adoption

 
Gujarat offers ₹2,950 assistance for regulatory charges for systems up to 6 kW. Network strengthening charges for this category have been waived, and consumers are not required to sign net metering agreements. There is also no load limit for residential solar systems. Households can sell surplus power to the grid and no banking charges are levied on residential users.   

Subsidies for households

 
The state provides generous subsidies to encourage adoption. Consumers get ₹30,000 per kW for systems up to 2 kW, ₹18,000 per kW for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW and a maximum subsidy of ₹78,000 for systems above 3 kW.
 
These incentives have made rooftop solar easier to adopt across urban and rural Gujarat.
 
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “The current era is defined by solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy, alongside green growth powered by green hydrogen. Gujarat has long envisioned and prepared for this transition, and today, the state contributes a significant share to India’s overall renewable energy capacity..."
 
At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot from January 10, the state will present real-life rooftop solar success stories. These include households that have lowered electricity bills and communities that supply surplus power back to the grid.
 

Topics : Gujarat Solar panels Rooftop solar BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

