Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Urgent need to support Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: President Murmu

Urgent need to support Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that their decisions and actions will have a significant impact on the development journey of the nation

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Murmu said the evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is an urgent need to actively support the Centre's ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry.

Addressing a group of Indian Defence Accounts Service officers, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she urged them to learn the new skills and use tools such as artificial intelligence-driven financial analytics to support evidence-based decisions and analytics for efficient fund utilisation.

"As young officers, many of you will be dealing with high-value and strategically significant proposals early in your careers. This is both a privilege and a responsibility. You are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity," the president said.

 

Fairness, transparency, and accountability must guide every decision you make, she said.

"You should remember that trust is the foundation of public service and it should be protected with unwavering commitment," Murmu said.

Also Read

CBSE schools

CBSE to introduce Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 sees massive response with 36 lakh registrations

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Behavioural change crucial to boost energy efficiency: President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu urges Manipur communities to back efforts for peace, unity

Murmu said the evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making.

Simultaneously, business processes are becoming more complex and technology-driven and the defence accounts department should continuously adapt, innovate, and modernise, she said.

"There is also an urgent need to actively support the Government of India's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry. You can also contribute to building a self-reliant and resilient defence ecosystem," the president said.

Murmu said that their decisions and actions will have a significant impact on the development journey of the nation.

"Every efficient payment, every well-advised financial decision, and every transparent process contributes to national security and economic development. Your work enables the armed forces to focus on their core missiondefending the sovereignty and integrity of our nation," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata Protest

WB land ports see protests over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Gujarat leads rooftop solar race, reaches 1,879 MW installed capacity

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to add 13 stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog, Traffic, Traffic jam

Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Check alternate routes, diversions

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

'I get infections in Delhi': Gadkari says transport causes 40% of pollution

Topics : President of India Sustainability government of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon