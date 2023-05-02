close

Delhi posts impressive growth in stamp duty collection in 2022-23

In a sign of the real estate business regaining its robust pre-Covid form in the national capital, the stamp duty revenue of the Delhi government registered 2.5 times growth in 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi summers

Representative Image

Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
In a sign of the real estate business regaining its robust pre-Covid form in the national capital, the stamp duty revenue of the Delhi government registered 2.5 times growth in 2022-23, the highest in nearly past one decade, officials said on Monday.

The collection of stamps and registration of properties taxes documents registered 2.5 times increase in 2022-23, as compared to Rs 2,308.19 crore in 2013-14, showed official documents.

The amount included Rs 4,668.72 crore collected as stamp duty, Rs 889.73 crore as registration fee and Rs 178.27 crore as court fee paid online for cases being heard in revenue courts in the capital, in 2022-23, the officials said.

As compared to 2021-22, hit by COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns, collection of stamp and registration fee in 2022-23 recorded around 16 per cent hike, the data showed.

In 2021-22, the stamp and registration collection was Rs 4,952.66 crore. These comprised fees from sale deed, conveyance deed, power of attorney, will and mortgage among others instruments largely involving land properties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi-NCR stamp duty

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

